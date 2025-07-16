Darth Vader's lightsaber could soon be yours, if you've got a couple million dollars lying around

HQ

If you're a wealthy Star Wars collector looking to put the ultimate artifact in your collection, there's not going to be a much better item to fit that criteria than a Darth Vader lightsaber prop from the original trilogy. The character's duelling lightsaber, used by actor David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson is set t go to auction this September in Los Angeles.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the pre-sale estimates already put this prop at a value between $1 million and $3 million, meaning you probably won't be able to buy it. But, if you can, now's your chance to own what is being heralded as a "grail-level piece."

"Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honoured to present this historic artifact in our September sale," said Propstore COO Brandon Alinger. "It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world."

The lightsaber is heading out on a little press tour before going to auction, and will be heading to London, New York, and Beverly Hills in August. As part of the same tour, fans could get a look at Sauron's helmet from The Lord of the Rings, a neuralyzer from Men in Black and a whip and belt worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

This is an ad: