Darth Vader's lightsaber and Indiana Jones' whip up for auction this September

This fall, some of the most iconic props in movie history are going under the hammer: Darth Vader's lightsaber (from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) and Indiana Jones' whip, belt, and holster (from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade). These are the real deal - actual screen-used props, not replicas. In other words, Holy Grail-level collectibles for the most devoted fans and impossible dream items for the rest of us.

The lightsaber, wielded by both Dave Prowse and stunt legend Bob Anderson, is one of only three known surviving "hero lightsabers" from the original trilogy. It's expected to sell for anywhere between 1 to 3 million dollars - possibly even more. Indiana Jones' whip might not fetch quite as much, but it's still estimated to go for $250,000-500,000. Not bad for a strip of leather.

Before the auction takes place in Los Angeles this September, the items will go on a little tour in August - with stops in London, New York, and Beverly Hills - giving fans and collectors a chance to see them in person. For us movie lovers, it's both nostalgic and a little bittersweet - pieces of cinematic magic being pulled into the world of money and speculation. But it makes sense; with that kind of cash on the line, it's hard to resist - it's an investment.

Would you want any of these pieces on your shelf?