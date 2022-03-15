Darth Maul was written out of the Obi-Wan Kenobi show

HQ

If you're a fan of Star Wars, you're probably quite excited for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show that will see Ewan McGregor back as the titular character and looking to survive following the events of Order 66 that saw the Republic collapse and the Empire form.

We've already received a trailer for the show, which gives a look at what sort of action we'll be in store for, but with the series focussing on such an important character, as well as a range of other familiar faces appearing, speculation began as to whether any other fan favourite characters would be showing up as well - primarily the Sith lord, Darth Maul.

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Darth Maul is not going to be appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but that that wasn't always the case. According to the information, Maul was originally expected to return as a "key villain" and that Ray Park (the actor who portrayed Maul in Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace) was preparing to reprise his role in the series.

Ultimately, this didn't come to fruition as Maul was written out of the series in favour of other villains being included, the most iconic being Darth Vader, who is being portrayed by Hayden Christensen.

Lucasfilm has told The Hollywood Reporter that Maul was never intending to return in the series, but other information also seems to suggest otherwise. Either way, it does seem to leave the door open for Park's Maul to come back in live-action form in one way or another in the future.