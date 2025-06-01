Darth Maul isn't a "teddy bear" in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

If you know your Star Wars, you'll know that Sam Witwer is one of the most-passionate guys about the IP. Playing Starkiller in the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed games, as well as portraying Darth Maul in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels series, he's now leading his own project in Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord.

This is something Witwer wasn't sure would ever happen. Speaking on the Katee Sackhoff Show, he explained how when recording Rebels and The Clone Wars, he had ideas for Darth Maul, but was told this isn't his show.

Now he does have his own show, Maul is getting a lot more depth. "This isn't going to be a show where you find out Maul is a real teddy bear, man," Witwer explained. "But is he as bad as Sidious or Vader? Actually no. From the Sith perspective, this guy has flaws."

"[There's] humanity that seeps in at various points ... because of things that have happened to him," Witwer added. "Maul comes from a time of swords, sorcery, magic and knights, and now all of that color of the universe is being sucked out of this mechanized Empire. And Maul's like, 'Is this right?'"

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is scheduled to release some time in 2026.