DarkZero crowned Rainbow Six: Siege X Salt Lake City Major champion

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We've just come off a really hectic weekend of esports action, as tournaments have come to a close in the competitive Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Valorant, Halo Infinite, and even the Rainbow Six: Siege X event scenes. Talking about the latter title, the Salt Lake City Major has now wrapped up, concluding one of the few major and international events of the season.

After a busy few days of action, the playoffs concluded by seeing DarkZero come out on top and lift the trophy after defeating Shopify Rebellion in the final in a dominant 3-1 manner. This result has seen the organisation not just claiming silverware but also heading home with $200,000 in prize money, and the confidence to continue pushing onwards as it looks to return to regional play in the North America League.

This trophy is also the first major trophy that DarkZero has won in four years, as it last lifted silverware at the Charlotte Major in May 2022. The NAL will return for its next round of action between June 10 and July 17, where spots at the Esports World Cup will be on the line.