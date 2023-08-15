Darkwood developers shut down indefinitely

HQ

Acid Wizard Studio, the developers behind the survival horror game Darkwood, have announced that they are shutting down operations indefinitely. The reason is that the studio cannot maintain a work environment that can be classified as healthy, and with a workload that has negatively affected the company's employees, they choose to pause their operations completely. The company states via social media that it hopes to come back in 5-10 years, and that it prioritizes the well-being of its employees more than anything else:

"Our families are our top priority and they should not be affected negatively by our work,"

"Ultimately we decided that it would be best if we part ways, with a possibility of returning in 5-10 years when we get our shit together. This doesn't have to be bad news! We aren't disappearing into thin air and would like our games to live on"

They also say that they hope that their games will live on in the future, and they encourage other developers to get in touch if they would like to take over work on any future sequels.

Thanks, Gamesindusty.biz