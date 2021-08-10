Darksiders III lands on Switch next month

Following its release back in 2018, THQ Nordic has finally detailed the launch plans for Darksiders III on the Nintendo Switch. The third instalment into the series that is based around Fury, as she takes on a quest to hunt down and eliminate the Seven Deadly Sins, will be arriving on Nintendo's console on September 30.

Set to be available in both a physical and digital format, the title will come with both DLCs, Keepers of the Void, and The Crucible, and is set to cost £34.99 / 39.99 Euro.

Developed by Gunfire Games, if you haven't played Darksiders III yet, be sure to read our review of the game here.