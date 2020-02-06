Cookies

Darksburg set to slash its way onto Early Access next week

If you like both zombies and Diablo you might want to pay close attention to the next game from the studio that gave us Northgard.

Northgard developer Shiro Games has announced that its latest project Darksburg will be making its harrowing debut on Steam early access February 12. The isometric actioner sees up to four players cling onto survival as they fight through waves of the 'infected' in a game that has been described as "unforgiving" by its creators.

A glance at the title's Steam page reveals three modes that are set to debut in Early Access and these are PvE, PvP, and Last Stand. The PvP and PvE modes appear pretty self-explanatory and Last Stand will see you fight to delay your inevitable demise for as long as practically possible.

The Steam page also points to some of the areas that we will be able to explore such as the harbour, a market place, and a formerly quaint farmland area known as Faubourg.

Is Darksburg one you'll be checking out this month?

