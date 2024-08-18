Darkness grips and torments a family in horror film The Shade

There are already such a plentiful array of horror films to keep an eye out for later this year, but now another is joining the fray. Known as The Shade, this film follows a family and how one of the brothers that make up this gang is fighting to stop a darkness that is tormenting and plaguing his older sibling.

The movie is directed by Tyler Chipman and brings a cast headlined by Laura Benanti, Brendan Sexton III, and Michael Boatman, and as it stands, The Shade is set to make its theatrical debut sometime this autumn. No firm date has been given, but we do have a trailer giving us a glimpse of the spooky setup.

As per the official synopsis, this adds: "Twenty-year-old Ryan struggles with a debilitating anxiety disorder following his father's death. Together with his two brothers, he must fight to break the destructive cycle threatening their family as ancient darkness closes in on them."