Darkest Dungeon II's next DLC launches on the 27th of January, 2025

Darkest Dungeon II's new Kingdoms game mode releases early next year. Alongside it, we'll also see the launch of the first of three adventure modules, Hunger of the Beast Clan, and a separate, paid DLC called Inhuman Bondage.

All of this content has the same release date of the 27th of January, 2025. Kingdoms will see players defend the realm from incursions from new enemy factions. The first sees an onslaught of rotting beastmen.

The Inhuman Bondage DLC includes a new mini-region called The Catacombs, alongside a new playable hero, The Abomination. The Abomination has its own unique mechanics, trinkets, signature items, and a story with playable flashbacks.