Darkest Dungeon II's Kingdoms game mode has arrived

Darkest Dungeon II's Kingdoms game mode is finally here. First announced back in April last year, Kingdoms has been a long time coming, but it has now launched for PC and Mac, with a console launch coming later.

Kingdoms is an all-new game mode which runs parallel to the main game mode in Darkest Dungeon II. The first adventure is free for all players, and is called Hunger of the Beast Clan. It involves defending your caravan and friendly NPCs from the near endless hordes of beast men.

Two more adventure modules are planned for release this year, fleshing out Kingdoms and giving players the chance to defend the realm from entirely new threats.