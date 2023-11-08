Darkest Dungeon II's first DLC launches next month

HQ

Darkest Dungeon II finally launched for real this May after spending a couple of years in early access. Selling an impressive 500,000 copies in its first week of launch, the game might not be the biggest of 2023, but it has certainly won over a lot of gamers.

Now, just six months after releasing, it is ready to unveil its first DLC. You can check out the trailer for The Binding Blade below, and it'll come with two new heroes, the Crusader and the Duelist. Fans of the first Darkest Dungeon will be familiar with the former, which is a holy warrior that can smite enemies, tank damage, and support their team.

The Duelist is much more focused on getting into the thick of the fighting, but it can change stances to have more defensive capabilities if you wish. It can also ignore enemy defences with some of its abilities.

There's also a new miniboss in the form of the Warlord, which you can encounter roaming around the map.

Darkest Dungeon II: The Binding Blade launches in December 2023.