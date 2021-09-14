Darkest Dungeon II will enter Early Access on EGS in October

LIVE
Last year, we were told that the latest roguelike RPG from Red Hook Studios, Darkest Dungeon II, would be entering Early Access in early 2021. Well, that didn't happen. However, better later than never, even though we are already in the second half of the year, Darkest Dungeon II finally is coming.

Via a post on Twitter, develop team announced: "Darkest Dungeon II (Early Access) is coming to @EpicGames on October 26th, 2021!"

For those who are interested, you can already add the game to your wishlist now.

It's worth noting that during the Early Access period, Darkest Dungeon 2 will be exclusive to EGS, even though its 1.0 (full game) will still release on other PC storefronts, according to this article posted on Steam community last year.

Will you give Darkest Dungeon II a try?

