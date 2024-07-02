Darkest Dungeon II will also debut on Xbox this July

HQ

Developer Red Hook Studios has confirmed that Xbox players will not be missing out on the Darkest Dungeon II experience this July. Following the announcement that the sequel would get a console release on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on July 15, it has now been affirmed, with around two weeks to spare, that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S will also get the game too.

Red Hook also noted that The Blinding Blade DLC will also make its debut on Xbox at the same time, meaning if you pre-order the Oblivion Edition of the game, you will get access to both the base title and the DLC too.

What platform will you be playing Darkest Dungeon II on this July?