Darkest Dungeon II to launch for real in May

It's been a year and four months since Red Hook Studios released Darkest Dungeon II as Early Access, and the developers have kept on building upon and tweaking the game based on the feedback. The hard work is finally about to truly pay off, as we now know when the Darkest Dungeon sequel will reach version 1.0.

Red Hook Studios says Darkest Dungeon II will leave Early Access and launch for real on May 8. Not that we have to wait three months for even a taste of it. A demo has now been made available both on Steam and Epic Games Store. This allows us to play as the four starting heroes as we fight our way through two of the full game's five regions, but our progress won't be carried over. One of the reasons for the latter is that the developers will continue updating the Early Access versions a while longer, which means some rather noteworthy changes could be made before the "final" product arrives in three short months.