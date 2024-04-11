Darkest Dungeon II reveals new Kingdoms game mode

HQ

Darkest Dungeon II is getting a new game mode soon. Kingdoms will see players take a different approach to the roguelike, as this new free campaign instead asks them to defend certain safe havens in their kingdom while purging nearby enemy hotspots.

The combat is what you'd expect in Darkest Dungeon II, but you will have new enemy factions to face, some extra questlines to complete, and more to explore. The Coven appear like a plague-ridden horde, the Beastmen look like exactly what you imagine when you picture Beastmen, and the Crimson Courtiers are aristocratic ugly vampires by the looks of things.

There's no release date on when we'll see the Kingdoms mode, but it is set for launch sometime in 2024. In the meantime, check out the trailer below: