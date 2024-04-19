Darkest Dungeon II makes its console debut this July

HQ

Darkest Dungeon II - the highly anticipated sequel to the 2D dungeon-crawling roguelike - has been around for nearly a year now, but has only been playable on PC. A shame, really, considering the game is very good and a lot of fans have played the original Darkest Dungeon on console.

On the 15th of July, that will change, as Sony has revealed the game is coming to PS5 and PS4. Darkest Dungeon II will also get a discount for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you want to get the recently released Binding Blade DLC, you can get the Oblivion Bundle of the game.

Darkest Dungeon II follows on directly from the first game. In a decaying world that may or may not have been brought about by your previous actions, you'll have to assemble a party of unique characters and hone their skills as well as build their bonds to succeed.