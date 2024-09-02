Darkest Dungeon II Hunger of the Beast Clan free DLC launches alongside new paid DLC in Q4 2024

HQ

Darkest Dungeon II revealed its new Kingdoms game mode earlier this year, and now we have a release window for the first aspect of it. The Hunger of the Beast Clan DLC will be the first of three updates that all are part of the Kingdoms game mode.

Kingdoms introduces entirely new mechanics, enemy factions, and more, as explained in an update on the game's Steam page. Also, alongside this free update, there's a paid DLC coming as well.

Inhuman Bondage is a paid DLC that introduces a new area hidden beneath the Kingdom, including an additional lot of oozing enemies, a new hero, and the aforementioned area to explore. It's designed as a high-risk, high-reward area for those who want to put their skills to the test. You can expect both of these DLCs in Q4, 2024.