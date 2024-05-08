Darkest Dungeon II getting official mod support before the end of June

HQ

Despite releasing last May, Darkest Dungeon II is still making some big waves in 2024. A console release of the game is coming in July, and now just before that players have been told they're getting official mod support.

Darkest Dungeon II's developer Red Hook Studios outlined that it has been trickier to get mod support on the sequel compared to the original game, and so it has taken more time to do so. The mod tool that will be released hopefully before the end of June will not be the final version of the tool.

Updates will be made over time to ensure that the mod tool can assist players in changing the way they play Darkest Dungeon II, it's just going to take some time to get to that point.