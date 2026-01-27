Darkest Dungeon developer confirms the board game spin-off is cancelled

HQ

Darkest Dungeon's developers, Red Hook Studios, have confirmed that the board game spin-off of the grimdark fantasy roguelike will not be coming to shelves anytime soon, due to a poor financial situation at board game creator Mythic Studios.

"As many of you know, the financial situation at Mythic Games has been strained for the past several years. We have been keeping an eye on the situation, hoping for the best. Unfortunately, at this point, Mythic Games is no longer able to manufacture or deliver the Darkest Dungeon board game," Red Hook writes in a post on the Darkest Dungeon site. "We put our trust in Mythic Games to deliver on their promises and uphold the Darkest Dungeon name. We won't mince words, their collapse and inability to fulfill Wave 2 orders is an enormously disappointing development and we know it deeply affects many Darkest Dungeon fans."

This unfortunate situation doesn't mean the Darkest Dungeon board game dies completely, as Red Hook has confirmed all backers of the game should have received an email by now containing all game files, including rules, 3D models, and more. There's the hopes fans can make the game themselves if they wish, but Red Hook doesn't have the capacity to manufacture and distribute a board game by itself.

It's also worth noting it doesn't seem like these financial woes extend to Red Hook, and only concern Mythic Games. Therefore, don't worry too much about the future of the Darkest Dungeon game series either.