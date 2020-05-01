Darkborn development halted indefinitely

Developer The Outsiders has been working on unique beast-headlined RPG Darkborn for a few years at this point, having plenty of gamers around the world excited to learn more about the experience. Now, however, the developer has posted a statement on its official Twitter page, stating that it has decided to halt development of Darkborn.

However, the indefinite halting of Darkborn brings a second, previously unknown project into the spotlight. No information has been shared regarding the new project, but in the statement, The Outsiders shared that it'll be able to share information on the project "very very soon". Read the full statement below.

Over the past four years we have been working on a game property we loved very much. This was once called Archenemy, became Project Wight, and finally, Darkborn.

Last April we released a gameplay trailer for Darkborn, knowing that it might be our final release. In spite of our best efforts to continue, ultimately we had to make the difficult decision to halt development on the project. Perhaps one day we will return to it: we all hope so and genuinely appreciate the support of everyone who followed us over the years.

But one door closes and another opens.

We have been working on something else.

On something new. Something awesome. Something we really love.

We look forward to being able to share it all with you very very soon.

So stay tuned. Stay Safe.

Love and strength from the depths.

THE OUTSIDERS