Dark Souls RPG Creator Speaks on D&D Licensing Controversy

Richard August, lead RPG writer at Steamforged Games, known for making the Dark Souls and Elden Ring tabletop RPGs, has recently spoken out about the D&D licensing controversy, stating that he believes the whole situation to have been "misjudged on every conceivable level."

In a statement to GamesRadar, August said he thinks we'll see more companies producing content for D&D rivals, like Pathfinder. Even though Wizards of the Coast has stated it's not going to change much about the open game license for the foreseeable future, August also believes the trust has been broken.

"I think the revolt has already begun," he stated. "Once that trust has gone, it's gone forever. D&D is not gonna have the same feedback loop of high-quality third-party productions to encourage people to go back to those core books, to remain involved. That's not to say D&D won't carry on being the biggest game, [...] Wizards will probably walk this back and attempt to recapture some of the good will they have lost. But I think its status as the number one game will be much more tenuous than it has been as a result of this."

We'll have to wait and see for the long-term effects of this, but right now it very much appears as though Wizards of the Coast has shot itself in its own foot for no reason other than to monopolise the tabletop RPG market.