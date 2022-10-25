Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dark Souls

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition servers shut down for good on PC

The hacking of the online system was the final blow, but FromSoftware is still working to restore service on Dark Souls Remastered on PC.

It seems that the problem of hacking computers through the online mode breach in the Dark Souls series of games has claimed a victim in video games. We are talking about Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, the original version of the game (at least, the one that already had the essential improvements for its proper functioning and was released in 2012).

As FromSoftware has informed from the official account of the game, the studio has taken the decision to stop giving online support to that version and apologizing to users who even today, 10 years after its release, continue playing with it. However, the more modern version, Dark Souls Remastered, is still live and the studio will continue to work on it to restore service as soon as possible.

But it's not all bad news, because they have also reported that as of today the online functions of Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, which suffered from the same security problem as the rest of the series, have been restored.

Dark Souls 3 recovered online service last August, but there's still a long way to go before this thorny issue can be put to rest.

Dark Souls

