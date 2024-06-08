Dark Souls is getting a horror fantasy manga

HQ

As a surprise, Yen Press announced that fans of FromSoftware's Dark Souls series would be getting a new story in the form of a horror fantasy manga called Dark Souls: Redemption.

Unlike the Elden Ring manga, which parodies the Tarnished's journey through the Lands Between, Dark Souls: Redemption takes its source material much more seriously, and will give players an adventure reminiscent of their first tortured hours spent in Dark Souls.

The first volume goes on sale this August, and we can imagine a second volume is planned for some point in the future. The description provided by Yen Press reads as follows:

"Doomed by a past long forgotten, resolved to save what she once held dear. The flame is lit. A nameless woman wakes. Roused from the tomb by a past she cannot recall, she sets out into a barren, unfamiliar landscape. The protector follows. Bound by oath and honor, he safeguards her against the dangers that draw near with the same ferocity he does the secrets of his past," it continues. "The Gray Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty. A colossus, incarnate of death, stirs with the bones beneath the scarred grounds. And a nightmare-scourge of a bygone era-returns to exact its toll. The fate of this land hangs in the balance, as their journey unfolds in this original Dark Souls story!"

Will you be reading Dark Souls: Redemption?