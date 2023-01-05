Dark Souls III Prequel Mod Archthrones Shows Off Impressive Gameplay

HQ

There are few gaming communities as dedicated to their favourite titles as the FromSoftware fan base. This has led to plenty of tributes made to the Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro games over the years, including some impressive mods. Dark Souls Archthrones is one of those mods, and acts as essentially a DLC prequel to Dark Souls III.

Recently, the team behind Dark Souls Archthrones have given us a look at the gameplay of the mod, which appears almost like an official expansion. In the trailer, we not only see some of the finely crafted areas of Archthrones, but the enemies that populate the world.

The team behind the mod have borrowed other foes from Bloodborne and Sekiro to help give Archthrones a unique atmosphere and combat experience, rather than have it just be more Dark Souls III.

Check out the video below: