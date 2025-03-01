Dark Souls III now has a seamless co-op mod

HQ

If you've always wanted to play through Dark Souls III seamlessly with a buddy, now you can as a seamless co-op mod has been added to the game. This mod, currently in an alpha stage, does what it says on the tin and allows you to go through the entire game without having sessions terminated and co-operators sent home at certain points.

The mod author, Yui, explains in a post on the Nexus that this mod is by no means completed, and if you're looking for a completely bug-free experience with it, you won't find it yet. You have been warned then. This mod isn't perfect, but it will give you seamless co-op.

We've seen seamless co-op arrive in Elden Ring, and FromSoftware itself is even jumping in on the fun with the upcoming co-op roguelike Elden Ring: Nightreign. With the guaranteed challenge of the Souls series, perhaps it's best to not go it alone.