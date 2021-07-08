English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III has been bumped up to 60FPS on Xbox Series consoles

It's the latest game to receive Xbox FPS Boost support.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Along with backward compatibility and Quick Resume, another alluring feature that the Xbox Series consoles have is FPS Boost support for older titles. This has pushed the frame rate up to as much as 120FPS for many classic last-gen games such as Battlefield V, Dying Light, and Fallout 4.

The latest game to receive Xbox FPS Support is Dark Souls III, as the brutally punishing game now runs at a consistent 60FPS (up from 30FPS through backward compatibility). Interestingly, Xbox director of product management Jason Ronald mentioned on Twitter that enhancing Dark Souls III required a "brand new technique," but this wasn't touched upon in detail.

Dark Souls III

Thanks, Windows Central.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy