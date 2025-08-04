Dark Souls III gets a new speedrun world record 8 years after launch

HQ

A new Dark Souls III speedrun world record has been set. Launching in 2017, it has been eight years since we saw the ending of FromSoftware's Dark Souls trilogy, and yet plenty of players are still digging into the game's areas, bosses, and more to find secret ways to make their latest run that much shorter.

The world record was set by user Olzku, who posted their run to YouTube (thanks, GamesRadar) and it really needs to be seen to be believed. Clocking in at 24 minutes and 57 seconds, the run begins rather normally, but as it goes on you see how much care and preparation it takes to beat a game in this way.

At one point towards the middle of their run, Olzku's character goes completely invisible save for a torch they have equipped to show them the way forwards. According to Olzku's description, this is a new route, which foregoes the Assassin build of the old route for Thief, and saves over 2 minutes in total from previous speedruns.