English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III gets a new speedrun world record 8 years after launch

With invisibility, glitching, and plenty of gamer skill sprinkled in, Olzku has baffled us all with a sub 25-minute run.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new Dark Souls III speedrun world record has been set. Launching in 2017, it has been eight years since we saw the ending of FromSoftware's Dark Souls trilogy, and yet plenty of players are still digging into the game's areas, bosses, and more to find secret ways to make their latest run that much shorter.

The world record was set by user Olzku, who posted their run to YouTube (thanks, GamesRadar) and it really needs to be seen to be believed. Clocking in at 24 minutes and 57 seconds, the run begins rather normally, but as it goes on you see how much care and preparation it takes to beat a game in this way.

At one point towards the middle of their run, Olzku's character goes completely invisible save for a torch they have equipped to show them the way forwards. According to Olzku's description, this is a new route, which foregoes the Assassin build of the old route for Thief, and saves over 2 minutes in total from previous speedruns.

Dark Souls III

Related texts

0
Dark Souls III: Ashes of AriandelScore

Dark Souls III: Ashes of Ariandel
REVIEW. Written by Kim Orremark

"It's a great addition to an already wonderful game, however, it's far too short and the arena could have used a little more work."



Loading next content