Dark Souls has been voted as the Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joysticks

Last night was the Golden Joystick Awards, a celebration of all things gaming, where the community got to vote on a variety of categories that marked yet another year of the industry. In total, there were 21 categories that received winners, and while you can see all of the recipients of awards below, the one award that stood out the most to us was for the Ultimate Game of All Time, an award that Bandai Namco's vicious and challenging action RPG Dark Souls took home.
With that in mind, here are the all the winners:
Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors
Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two
Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island
Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift
Best Audio: Resident Evil Village
Best Indie Game: Death's Door
Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy XIV
Studio of the Year: Capcom
Best Performer: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu
Breakthrough Award: Housemarque
PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3
Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5
PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2
Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread
Most Wanted Award: Elden Ring
Critics' Choice Award: Deathloop
Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village
Ultimate Hardware of All Time: PC
Ultimate Game of All Time: Dark Souls
