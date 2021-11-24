Dark Souls has been voted as the Ultimate Game of All Time at the Golden Joysticks

HQ

Last night was the Golden Joystick Awards, a celebration of all things gaming, where the community got to vote on a variety of categories that marked yet another year of the industry. In total, there were 21 categories that received winners, and while you can see all of the recipients of awards below, the one award that stood out the most to us was for the Ultimate Game of All Time, an award that Bandai Namco's vicious and challenging action RPG Dark Souls took home.

With that in mind, here are the all the winners:

Best Storytelling: Life is Strange: True Colors

Best Multiplayer Game: It Takes Two

Best Visual Design: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Game Expansion: Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island

Mobile Game of the Year: League of Legends: Wild Rift

Best Audio: Resident Evil Village

Best Indie Game: Death's Door

Still Playing Award: Final Fantasy XIV

Studio of the Year: Capcom

Best Performer: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

Breakthrough Award: Housemarque

PC Game of the Year: Hitman 3

Best Gaming Hardware: PlayStation 5

PlayStation Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

Xbox Game of the Year: Psychonauts 2

Nintendo Game of the Year: Metroid Dread

Most Wanted Award: Elden Ring

Critics' Choice Award: Deathloop

Ultimate Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village

Ultimate Hardware of All Time: PC

Ultimate Game of All Time: Dark Souls

