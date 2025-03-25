Dark Quest 4 is coming to PC and consoles this autumn

If you've been looking for a new indie turn-based RPG to sink some hours into, the latest announcement from developer Brain Seal might be worth keeping tabs on. The team has just officially debuted the gameplay trailer for Dark Quest 4, with this being a title that is inspired by board games like Hero Quest, Descent, and Dungeon Saga, and that is a game which combines strategy with memorable quest design.

The project will be coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch this autumn, and as part of this news blow-out, we've been given a few other bits of information about the game. This includes that it will boast an adventure of more than 30 hours in duration, multiplayer for up to three people, a level editor and Steam Workshop integration, a voiced dungeon master to guide your journey, and a visual style that reflects animated figurines and tabletop aesthetics.

Speaking about Dark Quest 4, game director Argi Baltzi stated: "Dark Quest 4 is the game I dreamed of playing as a kid — one where your imagination leads the way, every quest feels personal, and the table comes alive before your eyes. This is more than just a game; it's an invitation to adventure, to create, and to relive the magic of the classics we grew up loving."

You can see the new trailer for the game below, as well as a few images too.