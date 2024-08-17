Dark Matter has been renewed for a second season

HQ

Apple TV have confirmed that there will be a second season of its gritty sci-fi thriller Dark Matter.

Announced via the company's X profile, fans are happy to see a promising new show be given faith and funding by the studio, with many celebrating its renewal in the replies.

Dark Matter follows the life, or rather lives, of a man named Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), as he traverses the tangled web of his alternate lives in different realities, trying to get back to his one true family and wife Daniela (Jessica Connelly) whilst battling his greatest foe - himself.

If that sounds like fun to you then go and check it out via Apple TV - if you like it, there's more on the way.