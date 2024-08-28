Dark Light will soon be released for Xbox

Two years ago, Mirari&Co released their Dark Light on PC after being an Early Access title since 2020, a cyberpunk-themed action platformer that garnered a lot of attention for its stylish and quirky design. Earlier this year it also came to PlayStation, and now the developers announce that more people will get to try the fun very soon.

Via X, they explain that work on the Xbox version is now complete and that they are now just waiting for certification. As soon as they get this approved, they will reveal when the game will actually be released. They are also working on a Switch edition that was supposed to be released in 2023, but so far nothing has materialized.