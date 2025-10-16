Dark Horse unveils new Dungeons & Dragons comic book series

HQ

It's an incredibly exciting time to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan or player, as while there are new sets and even adaptations like The Mighty Nein to look forward to, there is also additional reading material on its way.

Dark Horse has unveiled Dungeons & Dragons: The Fallbacks, a new series of comics that follows a "party of daring, dubious, and dysfunctional adventurers who arrive in the city of Loudwater in search of gold and glory."

The plot synopsis goes on to explain: "An encounter with kobold thieves puts the Fallbacks in the crosshairs of a rival team of deeply annoying local heroes. Will the Fallbacks pull off a heist for the ages? Or will they sacrifice it all to put these "heroes" in their place?"

The series is written by Planet Hulk and Darth Vader writer Greg Pak, with artwork handled by Star Wars: Doctor Aphra's Wilton Santos. The cover art has a connecting back cover that has been created by Julie Dillon, known for her work on Magic: The Gathering.

This is an ad:

The series has already launched with its first issue and we can expect plenty of additional chapters down the line.