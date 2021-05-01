Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

Dark Horse releases new edition of Halo: Graphic Novel

It will become available again starting from August 11.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In 2006, Dark Horse released four stories about Halo, but as you can imagine, the series has long since stopped being printed. But, if you want to own a physical copy of these classics in mint condition, you don't have to spend a fortune on the second hand market amongst collectors.

On August 11, the Halo Graphic Novel will be re-released, consisting of the four stories (The Last Voyage of the Infinite Succor, Breaking Quarantine, Armor Testing and finally Second Sunrise Over New Mombasa). However, the collection is expected to sell out in no-time, so if you crave this one, contact your local comic book store or order the collection on sites that sell it ASAP.

Halo Infinite

Thanks, Geektyrant.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy