Dark Horse releases new edition of Halo: Graphic Novel

In 2006, Dark Horse released four stories about Halo, but as you can imagine, the series has long since stopped being printed. But, if you want to own a physical copy of these classics in mint condition, you don't have to spend a fortune on the second hand market amongst collectors.

On August 11, the Halo Graphic Novel will be re-released, consisting of the four stories (The Last Voyage of the Infinite Succor, Breaking Quarantine, Armor Testing and finally Second Sunrise Over New Mombasa). However, the collection is expected to sell out in no-time, so if you crave this one, contact your local comic book store or order the collection on sites that sell it ASAP.

Thanks, Geektyrant.