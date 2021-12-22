Dark Horse Media bought by Embracer Group

HQ

The Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group AB announced yet another purchase today as they have now bought Dark Horse Media, mainly known for more adult comics like Hellboy, The Mask and Sin City. They also do a lot of licensed work (Star Wars, Stranger Things and The Witcher to name a few), but if Embracer can use any of this in their video games is currently unknown.

Mike Richardson, founder and CEO of Dark Horse, seems to be really happy with this deal, and had this to say in the press release:

"I can't express the excitement I feel as Dark Horse moves into this new chapter in our history. The synergies that exist with the Embracer network of companies promises exciting new opportunities not only for Dark Horse, but also for the creators and companies we work with. I've had a number of compelling conversations with Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors and I'm very impressed with him and what he and his team have built. I have to say, the future for our company has never looked brighter."

Embracer Group AB has made several spectacular acquisitions in the past few years, including 4A Games, Sabre Interactive and Gearbox Entertainment. So far, they have all been related to video games, but last week they bought the board-game giant Asmodee, and now a comic publisher. We assume this indicates a new strategy, and makes it pretty much impossible to speculate what they will buy next as they are now open to companies outside video gaming as well.