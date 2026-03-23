Dark fantasy strategy RPG Annulus releases next month

Dark fantasy strategy RPG Annulus has revealed its release date. Since its initial reveal, the game has been steadily building interest online, with it now reaching 500,000 pre-registrations across mobile and PC. For those fans waiting to step into this world and take command of their party, they've not got long left, as the game will release on the 8th of April.

Attempting to step away from the familiar fantasy aesthetics we see in a lot of RPGs today, Annulus opts to create a unique world. Players take on the role of Company Commanders, as they seek to lead their party of heroes through a world that's trapped in cycles of conflict.

In the cinematic trailer below, we get a glimpse of this distinct fantasy world. Whether it can stand out from other darker settings is currently unknown, but we'll find out when the game arrives in just a few weeks.