Dark Fantasy Returns: Heretic + Hexen Remastered out now

Sharpen the battle axe, dust off the morning star, and hone that magic wand - it's time to slay evil, old style. One of late summer's nicest surprises has arrived in the form of a polished re-release of the dark fantasy classics Heretic and Hexen. Brought to us by none other than Nightdive Studios, who have been quietly working on this in the background.

The Heretic + Hexen combo is out now on pretty much everything: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Game Pass, PlayStation 4 and 5, Switch, Steam, GOG, and soon GeForce Now.

So what exactly has Nightdive done with Heretic and Hexen? Simply put, they've hammered away in the forge - these new versions now offer 4K resolution, 120 FPS, upgraded textures, and a remixed soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult. As if that wasn't enough, there's local split-screen for up to eight players and online crossplay for up to 16.

And the icing on the cake? Two brand-new adventures: Heretic: Faith Renewed and Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur - created in collaboration between Nightdive and id Software. In short, a nostalgia package of the highest order for the price of a lunch out - €15.