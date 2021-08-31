Dark Deity to release on Nintendo Switch in 2022

If you are a fan of the Fire Emblem saga, then this news should put a smile on your face. Dark Deity's official Twitter account revealed that the game will be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Dark City is an indie T-RPG developed by Sword & Axe LLC and was heavily inspired by the Fire Emblem games released on Game Boy Advance back in the days. The game was pretty well received on PC (via Steam)and now it is coming to Switch.

However, no precise release date was announced, only that the title would be releasing sometime during 2022.