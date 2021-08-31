English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark Deity

Dark Deity to release on Nintendo Switch in 2022

The heavily inspired Fire Emblem title had to be on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you are a fan of the Fire Emblem saga, then this news should put a smile on your face. Dark Deity's official Twitter account revealed that the game will be launching on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Dark City is an indie T-RPG developed by Sword & Axe LLC and was heavily inspired by the Fire Emblem games released on Game Boy Advance back in the days. The game was pretty well received on PC (via Steam)and now it is coming to Switch.

However, no precise release date was announced, only that the title would be releasing sometime during 2022.

Dark Deity

Related texts

Dark DeityScore

Dark Deity
REVIEW. Written by Jack Oxford

Build an army of memorable characters in this new indie strategy RPG.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy