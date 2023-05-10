Dark and Darker's Early Access launch has been delayed

As many would have expected, Dark and Darker's Early Access launch is being delayed. Due to the developer behind the game, Ironmance, currently being locked in a legal dispute with Nexon, the game company has decided to push the EA launch of the title to an undetermined date.

As noted in a post in the game's Discord, we're told: "We truly hate not being able to communicate as freely as we usually do, however due to the sensitive nature of our current situation, we can't divulge too much information right now. I know this isn't the announcement everyone wanted to hear but we needed to let our fans know that the Early Access release has been delayed a bit. Just know that we are working on a ton of things to ensure the game gets out to you as soon as possible. We ask everyone to hold the line just a little longer. Thanks!"

The catch is that the game never actually had a firm EA launch date planned, as all we were told is that it would be coming in either late April or May, all ahead of properly launching in Q4 2023. However, with this being the case, it's not clear when the game will launch whatsoever, and if this will affect the 1.0 release down the line as well.