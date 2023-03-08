Dark and Darker will have monetization

Dark and Darker is an upcoming PvPvE dungeon-crawler that a lot of gamers are keeping an eye on. The recent playtest for the game proved to be incredibly popular and with another one set for next month, Dark and Darker's developer Ironmace have given us a bit more information about the game to tide us over until then.

In a recent Discord Q&A, among other topics one key question that came up was about monetization, and while Ironmace weren't open about the topic, the team did promise a "monetization model that players can understand."

There won't be any pay-to-win mechanics in Dark and Darker, but the team haven't decided whether they'll adopt a battle pass model or simply go for an in-game shop where players can buy cosmetics.

Considering we've got a long way to go until Dark and Darker gets its proper release, there is plenty of time for Ironmace to figure out a strategy on how it wants to monetize the game. So long as there's no obvious pay-to-win options, it seems players won't be too harsh on Dark and Darker.

Are you excited for Dark and Darker?