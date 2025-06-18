Dark and Darker will be removed from your Epic Games Store library later this year

The Dark and Darker saga continues. As the court battle rages between developer Ironmace and Korean publisher Nexon regarding copyrighted material, it seems that the Epic Games Store is looking to distance itself from the PvPvE dungeon crawler.

In a Discord message that made its way to online forums, it appeared that the game was being delisted and removed from Epic Games entirely. PCGamer reached out to Epic Games, and got the following response:

"We removed Dark and Darker from sale on the Epic Games Store on March 5 in consideration of a court decision in Korea between Nexon and the game's publisher Ironmace. On November 1, 2025, we will be removing Dark and Darker from your library, at which point it will no longer be playable via the Epic Games Store."

Pulling the game from user libraries is a big and uncommon move for platform owners. Once, the Epic Games Store was the home of Dark and Darker, as the game had been delisted on Steam last year. However, now the reverse seems to be true, as you can still play Dark and Darker via Steam. However, the hype around the game has certainly dwindled since it first showcased itself, and looking at the Mostly Negative user reviews right now, it seems a long road back for Ironmace to restore Dark and Darker's reputation.