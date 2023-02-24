Dark and Darker playtest announced for April

PvPvE has become quite a popular genre in modern gaming, with titles like Escape from Tarkov leading the charge for the genre. However, the new dungeon-crawling fantasy title Dark and Darker has a lot of eyes on it, too.

This is even without Dark and Darker being officially released. Currently, the developers are looking instead to short demo periods that allow players to test Dark and Darker out and then give feedback.

The next planned playtest for Dark and Darker will hit us in April, specifically from the 14th to the 19th, as outlined in a post on Ironmace's Discord server. The developer has stated there should be some "substantial additions" this time around.

We don't have a solid release date for Dark and Darker yet, but with each playtest, the game will hopefully get closer to completion.

Have you tried Dark and Darker?

Thanks, PCGamesN.