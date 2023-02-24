Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker playtest announced for April

The previous demo period saw over 100,000 players join the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

PvPvE has become quite a popular genre in modern gaming, with titles like Escape from Tarkov leading the charge for the genre. However, the new dungeon-crawling fantasy title Dark and Darker has a lot of eyes on it, too.

This is even without Dark and Darker being officially released. Currently, the developers are looking instead to short demo periods that allow players to test Dark and Darker out and then give feedback.

The next planned playtest for Dark and Darker will hit us in April, specifically from the 14th to the 19th, as outlined in a post on Ironmace's Discord server. The developer has stated there should be some "substantial additions" this time around.

We don't have a solid release date for Dark and Darker yet, but with each playtest, the game will hopefully get closer to completion.

Have you tried Dark and Darker?

Thanks, PCGamesN.

Dark and Darker

Related texts



Loading next content