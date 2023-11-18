Dark and Darker now has its own coffee

Everything seems to have its own coffee these days, and now Dark and Darker is joining this fray. As part of a Pourin One Out Collector's Box, the game now has a couple of coffee flavours that you can sip away and enjoy all while slaying monsters and gathering shiny treasure.

The box comes with the Dark Chocolate Cinnamon Churro Cold Brew flavour and the Darker Chocolate Cinnamon Whole Bean Coffee, as well as a 500ml stainless steel shaker cup, and a redemption code for a Pourin One Out in-game emote.

The coffee set currently is selling in the US but does ship overseas, and is retailing for $55, although European fans can expect meaty custom charges on top of that. As for when the coffee collection will launch, we're told that the plan is to start shipping in mid-December.