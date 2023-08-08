Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is now available to purchase

The game that once took Steam by storm can now be bought, but not on Valve's platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Dark and Darker, the PvPvE dungeon-crawler, can now be bought. But, there's a bit of a catch, as you can't find the game on Steam or Epic Games.

Instead, you'll have to go to the indie distributor Chaf Games, or the official Dark and Darker website to buy the game, where it can be purchased for $35. If you want access to exclusive goodies like a Skeleton playable race, you can instead get the Founder's Edition for $50.

There has been quite the bit of controversy surrounding Dark and Darker, as earlier this year the developer Ironmace faced accusations of some of its workforce stealing assets from their previous employer. Since then, the game's Steam page has been removed and things went dark (pardon the pun) on it for a while. Now, though, it's back. We'll have to wait and see if it can still garner as much hype as it once did.

Dark and Darker

Related texts



Loading next content