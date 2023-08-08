Dark and Darker is now available to purchase

Dark and Darker, the PvPvE dungeon-crawler, can now be bought. But, there's a bit of a catch, as you can't find the game on Steam or Epic Games.

Instead, you'll have to go to the indie distributor Chaf Games, or the official Dark and Darker website to buy the game, where it can be purchased for $35. If you want access to exclusive goodies like a Skeleton playable race, you can instead get the Founder's Edition for $50.

There has been quite the bit of controversy surrounding Dark and Darker, as earlier this year the developer Ironmace faced accusations of some of its workforce stealing assets from their previous employer. Since then, the game's Steam page has been removed and things went dark (pardon the pun) on it for a while. Now, though, it's back. We'll have to wait and see if it can still garner as much hype as it once did.