Dark and Darker developers' office stormed by police

Dark and Darker is one of the most highly anticipated games on Steam right now. However, even with all the hype around it, that hasn't prevented a fair amount of controversy swirling around the game and its developers.

Recently, Ironmace developers have faced accusations of stealing assets from Japanese publisher Nexon, which claims it had a very similar game in the works to Dark and Darker. Now, as Yonhap news reports, following those allegations, police have stormed Ironmace's office looking for any evidence of stolen assets.

Nexon initially sued Ironmace way back in 2021, but action on the case has taken some time. It appears only a few suspects are considered to have stolen assets from Nexon, but currently there hasn't been enough proof to strongly suggest whether assets were taken or not.

Ironmace insists none of its employees stole assets from their previous workplace, but it seems the decision on this case is still very much in the air.

