Darick Robertson: "I want to see who survives" in The Boys series finale

Relatively often we have come across film and/or television productions that adapt other formats (such as books, video games, comics, and graphic novels) whose original authors of the idea are relegated to a very secondary role in the production or, are directly ignored by the production companies, who take their work and tear it apart to adapt it or simplify it for the general public. This isn't usually easy to deal with, and we've seen traumatic cases such as George R.R. Martin's adaptation of Fire and Blood to make it longer in HBO Max's House of the Dragon, or author Brandon Sanderson seeing Robert Jordan's legacy adulterated in Prime Video's Wheel of Time series. However, there is also the other side of the coin, that of the author, who finds a new take on his original idea, and follows with interest the new path as a parallel possibility to his work. This is the case of Darick Robertson, comic book illustrator and co-author with writer Garth Ennis of The Boys.

The artist is delighted with the work that Eric Kripke and his team are doing with his TV series, which, as we all know, will conclude its narrative in a fifth and final season. During the recent Comicon 25 Napoli, Robertson attended the event and gave us an interview, which you can watch in full and with subtitles below.

Speaking directly to Gamereactor, Robertson praises the Amazon MGM Studios series, acknowledging that perhaps its ending is quite different from its comic inspiration. Of course, he didn't tell us how it will end, but what he would most like to see in the final batch of episodes.

"They [Amazon MGM Studios] have really done their thing with the characters, and that story now has a life of its own in ways that we never explored in the comics," Robertson says. "I love the show. I love the story they're telling. I can't wait to see what they do with it. (...) I've stopped reading the scripts in advance, because I like to be surprised at this point."

"I know Eric Kripke is a man of vision and integrity, and he regrets not finishing Supernatural his way. And he doesn't want the same thing to happen with The Boys, as much as I want it to last forever."

With which he concludes:

"I respect that they want to close it and tell a complete story. In that sense, I'm excited to see how they resolve it all. And I'm curious to see who's going to survive."

So there you have it. Even the author of the comic himself doesn't know if all the members of The Boys will get to see the end of the story on the small screen. If you can't wait until 2026 to get some answers to this superhero satire, or just want to read a great story on paper with masterful illustrations, we recommend you go to your nearest comic shop and get The Boys in full.