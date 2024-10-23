Daredevil star Charlie Cox visits blind and visually impaired children in the Bronx

HQ

One of Charlie Cox's most memorable performances is as Daredevil. The lawyer turned vigilante is a blind character, and so last week Cox visited the New York Institute for Special Education to talk about his experience playing the role.

As per BronxTimes, the NYISE was founded in 1831 and is a private non-profit school that works with children who are blind or visually impaired and developmentally delayed preschool children. Cox and the students watched Daredevil before creating superhero-themed craft projects.

Cox spoke about how there should be more representation for people with disabilities in Hollywood. He also encouraged the students to realise their full potential. While not visually impaired himself, Cox worked with teacher Joe Strechay at the American Foundation for the Blind on the role, learning how to walk blindfolded.

