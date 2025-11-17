Daredevil set to be "redefined for a new age" in March 2026

HQ

It's going to be a very busy spring for Daredevil fans as not only will the second season of Daredevil: Born Again arrive, but so will a new comic series.

Known simply as Daredevil, this will be a new beginning for the character that is described as a redefining "for a new age." The announcement for the comic explains that it will be "perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike," and as for what it will offer, the synopsis explains the following.

"Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets—but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named Omen has targeted Matt Murdock, it will be his alter-ego Daredevil who takes the hits! But beware! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear—a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've Never seen him before!"

The series is being written by Planet She-Hulk's Stephanie Phillips with art from Death of Doctor Strange's Lee Garbett. The first issue will arrive on March 18 and you can see its cover below.

This is an ad: