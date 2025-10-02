Daredevil looks like an absolute menace in Marvel Rivals gameplay

HQ

Daredevil is one of the headlining stars for Marvel Rivals' 4th Season, and when the second half of that season kicks off later this month, he'll be ready to jump into the action. Daredevil will be bolstering the roster of Duellists in Marvel Rivals, and it seems he's going to be a strong assassin-like figure in your team.

With his nunchucks, fighting sticks or whatever you want to call them, Daredevil can whip himself across a short distance, closing the gap between himself and an enemy to then batter them in melee. Whirling his weapons around him, Daredevil can do high burst damage in a short amount of time, and the quick cooldowns of his abilities mean you're always ready to launch back into the action.

Daredevil's ultimate reduces the vision of enemy teammates, isolating them and making them perfect for pick-offs. From the trailer, it seems this is Daredevil's bread and butter, as he's at his strongest smacking a foe in the back of the head after creeping up on them.

Daredevil joins the Marvel Rivals roster on the 10th of October.