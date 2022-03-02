Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Agents of Shield, and more will land on Disney+ on March 16

HQ

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew ever larger, the question of what would happen to the small universe of heroes that emerged on Netflix over the years arose. Then Charlie Cox's Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and all of a sudden there became a chance that these heroes had a future.

Now, it's been revealed that Marvel and Disney are expanding their streamed superhero portfolio by bringing Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Agents of Shield to Disney+ in a couple of weeks, on March 16 to be exact.

It should be noted that for the time being, this is only happening in the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

This doesn't necessarily mean that each character has a future in the MCU, but with Cox previously stating that "something else" is in the works for Daredevil, you can't help but wonder if this is the next stage of uniting the many different smaller universes of Marvel characters that have popped up over the years.